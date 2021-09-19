Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 634,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,064. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
