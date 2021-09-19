Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.27). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

ALHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALHC traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.71. The stock had a trading volume of 634,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,064. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alignment Healthcare (ALHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.