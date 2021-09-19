Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,075. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

