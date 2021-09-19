Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Field Trip Health.

Get Field Trip Health alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,673. Field Trip Health has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $7.71.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Field Trip Health (FTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.