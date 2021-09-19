Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Field Trip Health.
Several brokerages have commented on FTRP. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Field Trip Health in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Field Trip Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.
