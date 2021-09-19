Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to Post $0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIX will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIXI. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ZIX by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 90,004 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ZIX by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ZIX by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 133,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIXI stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,464. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.