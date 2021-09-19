Zacks: Analysts Expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Announce Earnings of $3.90 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is $11.18. Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 593.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to $8.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.42) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Arvinas.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

In related news, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,453.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock worth $12,294,800. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arvinas by 40.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arvinas by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,498,000 after acquiring an additional 109,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Arvinas by 3.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Arvinas by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. 900,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,657. Arvinas has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.98.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.