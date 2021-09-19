Zacks: Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Banc of California reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Banc of California currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,512.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Banc of California by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Banc of California by 77,300.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Banc of California by 38.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.85. The stock had a trading volume of 796,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,643. The firm has a market cap of $906.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

