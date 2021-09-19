Zacks: Analysts Expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLNK. Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.03. 3,269,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,789. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $35.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

