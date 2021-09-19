Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Luminar Technologies.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.09. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,640. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $47.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.92.

In other news, Director Matthew Simoncini purchased 22,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $499,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

