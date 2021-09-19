Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.68). Oncorus reported earnings of ($11.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full year earnings of ($2.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($2.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04).

Oncorus stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 322,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,662. The company has a market cap of $248.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 12.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 92.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 164.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oncorus by 25.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Oncorus by 0.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,900,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

