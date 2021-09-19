Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anaplan posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.26.

PLAN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,803,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.12 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $2,487,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,945.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 23,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,211 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,199,000. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

