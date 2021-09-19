Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.73 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $7.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Constellium.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CSTM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
NYSE:CSTM opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. Constellium has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $21.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.67.
Constellium Company Profile
Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.
