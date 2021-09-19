Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYAI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $964,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 363.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. The stock had a trading volume of 661,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,283. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.47.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

