Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is ($0.02). Myriad Genetics posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 83,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $2,664,569.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,181,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $526,502.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 437,821 shares of company stock worth $14,762,881. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 13.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,327. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.76.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.