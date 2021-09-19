Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post $54.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $223.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $225.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $219.35 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $224.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of WASH stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.27. 178,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average is $51.96. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $888.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5,611.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 561,221 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $5,995,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after acquiring an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 205.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 72,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 526,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,302,000 after acquiring an additional 56,936 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

