Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $4.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to report $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.20 and the lowest is $4.08. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 533%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.26 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.17.

EGLE stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.82. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of 101.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,336.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth $27,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 63,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 141,693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after acquiring an additional 326,849 shares during the period. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.