Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fanhua Inc. is a provider of financial services. Its product and services comprises property, casualty and life insurance products and insurance claims adjusting services. The company’s online segment includes CNpad, a mobile sales support application, Baoxian.com, an online entry portal for comparing and purchasing health, accident, travel and homeowner insurance products and eHuzhu a non-profit online mutual aid. Fanhua Inc. formerly known as CNinsure Inc. is headquatered in Guangzhou, China. “

FANH stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Fanhua has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $590.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Fanhua will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANH. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 982,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 94,675 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,404,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,306,000 after buying an additional 64,266 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fanhua by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,127,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after buying an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

