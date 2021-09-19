Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Hold

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PBLA opened at $2.16 on Friday. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $29.01 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Panbela Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBLA. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

