Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of SCHN opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.36. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 84,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

