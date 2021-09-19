Zacks Investment Research Lowers Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abcam plc is a life sciences company. It researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery and diagnostics. The company operates principally in in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom and internationally. Abcam plc is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:ABCM opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39. Abcam has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

