Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $436,103.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,959 shares of company stock worth $5,187,750 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.