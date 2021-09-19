Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) to Buy

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NexImmune stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. NexImmune has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.60.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, equities analysts predict that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the first quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $9,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

