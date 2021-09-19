Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) to Buy

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NINE opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Nine Energy Service has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.04.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $84.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nine Energy Service news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 534,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 115,026 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 417,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 3.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,661,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 58,933 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 880,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of completion solutions. It offers cementing services, completion tools, wireline services, and coiled tubing services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

