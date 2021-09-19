Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) to “Buy”

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

Shares of PULM stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.30. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 54.76% and a negative net margin of 213.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

