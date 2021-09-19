Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA traded down $15.61 on Friday, reaching $569.15. 393,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,084. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $246.83 and a twelve month high of $594.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $518.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

