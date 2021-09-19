ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Get ZIX alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

ZIXI stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28. ZIX has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in ZIX by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 213,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,441 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in ZIX by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 282,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 103,873 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ZIX by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 285,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ZIX by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.