ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Short Interest Update

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 892,800 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 484,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ZKIN opened at $3.07 on Friday. ZK International Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at about $2,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZK International Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 3.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZK International Group Co, Ltd. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the manufacturing, research, development and sale of stainless steel pipes and carbon steel pipe products. Its products include steel band, copper strip, welded stainless steel pipes and fittings, pipe fittings, valve, light industry machinery and equipment, and other stainless steel products.

