ZumCoin Trading Up 266.1% Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 266.1% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

