ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits Market Cap of $1.47 Million

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $63,052.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00072087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00121414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00176527 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.26 or 0.06998709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,560.75 or 0.99681911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.55 or 0.00852082 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars.

