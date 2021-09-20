-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.04. FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

