-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verastem by 67.8% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,687,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,809,000 after buying an additional 195,672 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Verastem by 2.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verastem by 154.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after buying an additional 44,696 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

