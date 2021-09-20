$0.09 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AUY shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 504,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,266,757. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.