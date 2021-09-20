-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.26). Nutanix reported earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.87). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.58. 63,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,666. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 15,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $637,870.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,759.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,107,336 in the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Nutanix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the second quarter worth approximately $11,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

