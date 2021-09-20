$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Alarm.com posted earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,447,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,717 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after purchasing an additional 444,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 238,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,199,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.64. Alarm.com has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

