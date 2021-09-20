$0.49 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $55.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Business First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $218,000. 31.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BFST stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.12. 53,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,497. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.