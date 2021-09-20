$0.53 EPS Expected for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to announce $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Regions Financial reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after acquiring an additional 874,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.83 on Friday. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

