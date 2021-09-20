$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.57. Altabancorp reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altabancorp.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Altabancorp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.26 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALTA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Altabancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Altabancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altabancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,945. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Altabancorp has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $744.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Altabancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Altabancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altabancorp (ALTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.