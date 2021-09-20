$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.00 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.