$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.71. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Blalock acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in United Community Banks by 289.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.00 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.