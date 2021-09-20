-$0.71 EPS Expected for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) to report ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($0.71). Checkmate Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.84) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.14).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of CMPI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,587. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 122,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 180.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 66,595 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $149,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

