$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.77 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.79. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.88 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CNMD traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,549. CONMED has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $732,879.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 1,350 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.76, for a total transaction of $165,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,945. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in CONMED by 2.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

