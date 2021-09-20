$0.86 EPS Expected for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.70. Sysco reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 152.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.63. The stock had a trading volume of 33,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,194. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

