$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. XPO Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion.

XPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $183.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.38.

In other news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,300,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,097. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $46.53 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

