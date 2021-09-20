$1.11 EPS Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. ICF International posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

ICFI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,393. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ICF International has a twelve month low of $60.02 and a twelve month high of $102.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

