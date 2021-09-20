$1.21 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

Shares of PLXS traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,234. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci acquired 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Plexus in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Plexus during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.