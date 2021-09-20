1,000 Shares in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Bought by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,767,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,124,000 after purchasing an additional 466,799 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Telos by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 165,296 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Telos by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,236,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,057,000 after acquiring an additional 548,379 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at $40,270,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Telos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 951,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 139,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $392,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,331,611. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TLS traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,725. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 808.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.73 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telos Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

