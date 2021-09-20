$104.65 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will post $104.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.27 million and the highest is $106.50 million. ServisFirst Bancshares posted sales of $93.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $413.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $416.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $421.80 million, with estimates ranging from $418.10 million to $423.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $104.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.55 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 202,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.17. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.