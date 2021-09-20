10,657 Shares in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in PPD by 391.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 967,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 770,570 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $2,050,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in PPD by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PPD during the second quarter worth approximately $3,512,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.26. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. PPD had a net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.95%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of PPD to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

