111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 749,400 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 111 during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 111 during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 111 in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YI opened at $6.47 on Monday. 111 has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a market capitalization of $534.92 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $468.37 million during the quarter.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

