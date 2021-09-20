12,948 Shares in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

