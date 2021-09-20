$142.45 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post sales of $142.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $138.50 million and the highest is $148.26 million. Banner posted sales of $149.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $573.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%.

BANR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,518,000 after purchasing an additional 30,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,126,000 after acquiring an additional 119,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,415,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,480,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 893,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.12. The company had a trading volume of 137,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.41. Banner has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $60.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

