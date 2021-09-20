1,459 Shares in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,448,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,084,000 after acquiring an additional 257,135 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after purchasing an additional 141,029 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Campus Communities by 230.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,393,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,838,000 after buying an additional 3,759,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 19,952 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $48.71 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $52.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.96, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In related news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $425,611.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

